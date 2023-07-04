Capillary Electrophoresis Market size to grow by USD 295.55 million from 2022 to… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The capillary electrophoresis market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 295.55 million, according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Agilent Technologies Inc. – The company offers a capillary electrophores solution where it offers fast separations with efficiency and resolution and acts as an efficient alternative to LC for difficult analytical challenges.

The company offers capillary electrophores solutions specially designed units for automatically opening vials Lumex Instruments – The company offers various products including mercury analyzers, atomic absorption spectrometers, benzene analyzers, PCR analyzers, FTIR spectrometers, fluorometers, and others.

Capillary Electrophoresis Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing R&D expenditure is a key factor driving the market growth. The upsurge in the number of research and testing facilities, particularly in the field of pharmaceutical and biotechnology is due to the increasing investment in the healthcare sector. Many vendors are focusing on investing in R & D and launching new products….