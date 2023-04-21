CapStar Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and 10% Dividend Increase – CapStar F… – Press Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) CSTR today reported net income of $6.4 million or $0.30 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared with net income of $10.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and net income of $10.7 million or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 0.83% and 7.41%, respectively. First quarter results include a $2.0 million loss, or $0.07 per share, related to Signature Bank subordinated debt.



Four Key Drivers Targets 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Annualized revenue growth > 5% -22.72 % 33.30 % -46.31 % Net interest margin ≥ 3.60% 3.24 % 3.44 % 2.97 % Efficiency ratio ≤ 55% 64.60 % 53.23 % 58.67 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans ≤ 0.25% 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.01 %

Revenue

Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, was $29.5 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 revenue of $31.2 million.

First quarter net interest income decreased $1.7 million from the prior quarter to $23.2 million while noninterest income remained unchanged at $6.3 million.

First quarter 2023 average earning assets increased $29.7 million to $2.92 billion compared to the fourth quarter 2022. The growth in average earnings assets was attributed to a $38.8 million, or 7% linked-quarter annualized, increase in loans held for investment offset by a decline of $8.4 million in loans held for sale. while the related yield increased 46 basis points from the prior quarter to 5.49%. The current loan pipeline declined to approximately $220.0 million due to lower market demand and the Company’s reduced CRE emphasis. CapStar continues to focus on maintaining a diversified business mix of established, known customers in our communities in line with our balanced and…