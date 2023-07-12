Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Successfully Commissions Michichi and Kneehi… – Press Release

Drumheller, Alberta, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Capstone Infrastructure Corporation CSE (“Capstone”) is proud to announce the successful commissioning of the Michichi and Kneehill Solar Projects in Alberta which are now providing 50 MWac of emissions-free electricity to the Alberta grid and generating revenue for local communities.

The Michichi Solar Project is a 25 MWac development located in Starland County, Alberta, just north of the Town of Drumheller. The Kneehill Solar Project is a 25Mac facility located in Kneehill County, Alberta, just north of the Town of Three Hills.

With the two new solar projects, Capstone is continuing its commitment to building meaningful, long-standing relationships with Indigenous communities. The Sawridge First Nation, a Cree people that is an original signatory to Treaty No.8, is an equity partner for both the Michichi and Kneehill Solar projects.

Michichi and Kneehill Solar created more than 100 jobs on site during peak construction and will provide over 70 FTE job years each over the operational life of the projects. Michichi and Kneehill Solar will also provide millions of dollars in stable long-term property tax revenue to Starland and Kneehill County over the operational life of the projects. Each project will also offset approximately 30,000 metric tonnes of CO2e each year and provide enough electricity for 6,000 Albertan homes.

Capstone’s leadership in forging partnerships with the private sector to help companies reach their climate and decarbonization targets continues with the new projects as power and environmental attributes generated from Michichi Solar will be sold to Keyera Corporation, one of the largest midstream oil and gas operators in Canada.

“These projects exemplify our dedication to forging partnerships and creating positive impact for local communities,” says Capstone CEO, David Eva. “By providing 50 MWac of emissions-free electricity to the Alberta grid, we not only contribute to…