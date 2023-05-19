“Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team” Warring World Warriors: Brazil National Team Trans… – Press Release

TOKYO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the Warring World Warriors: Brazil National Team Transfer Official Campaign from Friday, May 19. The campaign will feature Carlos Santana and others wearing the Brazil National Team’s official kit. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

The campaign will include free 10-player transfers, special scenarios, event missions, and much more. Be sure to check the in-game notifications for details.

Dreamball Exchange

The Brazil National Team’s Home, Away, and GK kits are now available in the Dreamball Exchange Shop.

Free 10-Player Transfers for the 6th Anniversary Countdown

As of June, 6 years will have passed since Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team was originally released.

The 6th Anniversary Countdown FREE 10-Player Transfer will give users the chance to do 1 free 10-Player Transfer per day from Friday, May 26.

Monthly Livestream on YouTube Live

Look forward to information focusing on the long-awaited 6th Anniversary Campaign.

Livestream Schedule

Wednesday, May 31 from 21:00 JST (UTC+9)

YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/d3gEkIXFvXw

*The broadcast is expected to be in Japanese and English.

*Livestream contents are subject to change without notice.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team