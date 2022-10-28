Carbon Capture in the Steel Industry: ArcelorMittal, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries… – Press Release

TOKYO, Oct 28, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – ArcelorMittal, the world’s leading global steel and mining company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering (MHIENG), a pioneer in carbon capture technology, leading global resources company, BHP, along with Mitsubishi Development Pty Ltd are collaborating on a multi-year trial of MHIENG’s carbon capture technology with ArcelorMittal, following the signing of a funding agreement between the parties. The companies will also conduct a feasibility and design study to support progress to full scale deployment.

ArcelorMittal’s steel plant

The agreement, which involves a trial at ArcelorMittal’s steel plant in Gent, Belgium and another site in North America, brings together the expertise of the various partners in identifying ways to enhance carbon capture and utilization and/or storage (CCUS) technologies in the hard-to-abate steelmaking industry. The industry is estimated to account for around 7-9% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. CCUS has the potential to be a key technology for reducing emissions from existing global blast furnaces, which are anticipated to remain a significant portion of steel production over coming decades. The IEA estimates CCUS technology needs to apply to more than 53% of primary steel production by 2050, equivalent to 700 Mtpa of CO2, for the Net Zero Emissions scenario.

There are no full scale operational CCUS facilities in blast furnace steelmaking operations at present, with only a limited number of small capacity carbon capture or utilization pilots underway or in the planning phases globally. However, later this year ArcelorMittal Gent will commission its Steelanol project, a scale demonstration plant that will capture carbon-rich process gases from the blast furnace and convert them into ethanol.

To further understand how carbon capture technology can be incorporated into existing steel plants, ArcelorMittal is facilitating the trial at its 5 million-tonnes-a-year steel plant in Gent,…