Carbon Fiber Market worth $21.7 billion by 2032 Globally, at a CAGR of 12.9%, sa… – Press Release

Chicago, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Carbon Fiber Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2022 to USD 11.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecasted period and USD 21.7 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecasted period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The new developments across the carbon fiber value chain such as the expansion of production capacity by various players, new players entering into the market with low-cost carbon fibers, and demand from aerospace and automotive industries and new applications such as mining trucks and corrosive chemical tank containers are bolstering the market, globally. l

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=396

Browse in-depth TOC on “Carbon Fiber Market”

316- Market Data Tables

63- Figures

356- Pages

List of Key Players in Carbon Fiber Market:

Toray Industries Inc., (Japan) DowAksa (Turkey) Mitsubishi Chemical corporation (Japan) Solvay (Belgium) Teijin Limited (Japan) SGL Carbon (Germany) Hexcel Corporation (US) Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea) Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Co., Ltd. (China) Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. (China) Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Carbon Fiber Market:

Drivers: Stringent Eco-friendly Regulations & Rising Popularity of 3D Printing Restraints: High cost of PAN-based carbon fiber Opportunity: Increasing demand from FCEVs Challenges: Presence of Substitutes & High Cost of Carbon Fiber

Key Findings of the Study:

In terms of value and volume, Aerospace & Defense segment has the largest market share in the global carbon fiber market during the forecasted period Non-composites segment has second largest market share in the global carbon fiber market by application during the forecast period. North America is the second-largest region in terms of value in the carbon fiber market during the forecast period

If You…