Carbon Fiber Market worth $21.7 billion by 2032 Globally, at a CAGR of 12.9%, sa… – Press Release

Chicago, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Carbon Fiber Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2022 to USD 11.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecasted period and USD 21.7 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecasted period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The new developments across the carbon fiber value chain such as the expansion of production capacity by various players, new players entering into the market with low-cost carbon fibers, and demand from aerospace and automotive industries and new applications such as mining trucks and corrosive chemical tank containers are bolstering the market, globally. l
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=396
Browse in-depth TOC on “Carbon Fiber Market”
316- Market Data Tables
63- Figures
356- Pages
List of Key Players in Carbon Fiber Market:
- Toray Industries Inc., (Japan)
- DowAksa (Turkey)
- Mitsubishi Chemical corporation (Japan)
- Solvay (Belgium)
- Teijin Limited (Japan)
- SGL Carbon (Germany)
- Hexcel Corporation (US)
- Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea)
- Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Co., Ltd. (China)
- Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
- Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd. (China)
- Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Carbon Fiber Market:
- Drivers: Stringent Eco-friendly Regulations & Rising Popularity of 3D Printing
- Restraints: High cost of PAN-based carbon fiber
- Opportunity: Increasing demand from FCEVs
- Challenges: Presence of Substitutes & High Cost of Carbon Fiber
Key Findings of the Study:
- In terms of value and volume, Aerospace & Defense segment has the largest market share in the global carbon fiber market during the forecasted period
- Non-composites segment has second largest market share in the global carbon fiber market by application during the forecast period.
- North America is the second-largest region in terms of value in the carbon fiber market during the forecast period
If You…