Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market Projected to Reach $9.79 Billion by … – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market is projected to achieve a value of US$ 9.79 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, according to leading industry publisher.

Cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are designed to detect and analyze abnormal heart rhythms, allowing for the continuous and real-time tracking and monitoring of irregularities in the heartbeat. With an estimated 12.1 million individuals in the United States projected to experience atrial fibrillation (AFib) by 2030, the market is expected to witness significant growth due to rising technological advancements.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Escalating occurrence of arrhythmias and associated mortality rates.

Rising number of patients diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases.

Integration of real-time patient monitoring platforms with diagnostic equipment.

Favorable reimbursement policies in various countries, including Canada , the United States , and the United Kingdom .

, , and the . Implementation of new cardiac rhythm management (CRM) technologies and government initiatives.

Establishment of regulations for the deployment of external defibrillators in public spaces.

Market Segmentation:

The global Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Device Market is segmented based on Type, End User, Application, and Region.

Type:

ECG monitors Implantable monitors Holter monitors Mobile cardiac telematory Others

End User:

Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others

Application:

Tachycardiac Atrial Tachycardiac Ventricular Tachycardiac Bradycardiac Premature Contraction

Region:

North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Rest of the World

Holter Monitors Lead the Market: