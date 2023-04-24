CareOne at Wayne Celebrates Facility Expansion – Press Release

Community Adds 28 Private Suites to Enhance its Accommodation Offering for New Jersey Seniors

CareOne at Wayne, a leading skilled nursing and assisted living community and a member of New Jersey’s leading integrated healthcare network, announced the opening of its newly expanded 28 Assisted Living and Memory Support Apartments. The expansion includes 28 private medical suites, a new dining room, movie theater, additional lounges, library, and more.

CareOne at Wayne’s new lounge (Photo: Business Wire)

CareOne recently completed its three-year renovation project to enhance its offering for seniors in Wayne, NJ. Residents will now be able to enjoy newly designed private suites in a comfortable hotel-style environment with a host of top-tier amenities and a perfect blend of independent living and daily support.

CareOne hosted a ribbon-cutting, “Spring Fling” event in honor of this new chapter for Wayne’s assisted living community. Festivities included an evening of bourbon and wine tastings with food pairings, facility tours, and appearances by CareOne CEO, Daniel E. Straus, Wayne Township Mayor Christopher P. Vergano, and Senator Kristin M. Corrado, District 40, New Jersey Legislature.

“We are thrilled to join together in celebration of our new and improved CareOne at Wayne facility,” said CareOne CEO, Daniel E. Straus. “It’s crucial that our communities know we are dedicated to investing in our patients and residents, both in our outstanding level of care, and in curating the most comfortable and vibrant community environment within the New Jersey footprint.”

CareOne at Wayne delivers personalized, attentive, and experienced elder care through numerous clinical capabilities and services. Other improvements include the addition of a memory care program to meet the unique medical, emotional, and social needs of patients suffering…