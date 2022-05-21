CAREstream America Proclaims May 15 National Pro-Nox Day ‒ Celebrating the Top … – Press Release

As Pro-Nox™ has gained prominence in the medical and aesthetic industries, CAREstream America was delighted to observe National Pro-Nox™ Day on May 15, 2022!

ORLANDO, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CAREstream America was established in 2013 with a vision to expand its Canadian roots of distributing premium respiratory, aesthetic, and pain management solutions into the United States. One of CAREstream’s most distinguished products is Pro-Nox™, an FDA cleared, self-administered analgesic gas delivery system designed to alleviate pain and anxiety during procedures for adult and pediatric patients. Employing a 50/50 mixture of Oxygen and Nitrous Oxide, Pro-Nox™ has become the leading pain-relieving choice for thousands of clinicians and their patients.

Over 5,000 practices across the United States and Canada have integrated Pro-Nox™ as a vital component to their practice or facility. It has proven to be an incredibly versatile device, used in treatments including RF Microneedling, focused ultrasound, tattoo removal, aesthetic injectables, ablative and non-ablative laser treatments, hair restoration, urology, and even labor and delivery.

Patients can effectively manage their discomfort by taking an initial 5-7 deep breaths through Pro-Nox™ tubing at their own pace and then continuing this series of breaths throughout the treatment. Since Pro-Nox™ wears off within 10 minutes, patients can leave their treatments free of analgesic effects, and practitioners can complete procedures faster and with significantly more ease.

Marcel Besse, Executive Director of Pro-Nox™ Aesthetics, accredits Pro-Nox™ for jumpstarting a new wave of “painless treatments” with its anti-anxiety, relaxing effects. It has also increased growth for practices as more and more patients develop a positive outlook on their procedures, making it easy to achieve their aesthetic or medical goals.

Besse believes that “Pro-Nox™ helps practitioners answer the inevitable “Will it hurt?”…