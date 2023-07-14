Caribou Biosciences Announces Pricing of Upsized $125 Million Public Offering – … – Press Release

BERKELEY, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU, a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 19,230,769 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.50 per share. All of the common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Caribou. The gross proceeds to Caribou from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $125 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. Caribou has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,884,615 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The offering is expected to close on or about July 18, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.