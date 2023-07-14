Caribou Biosciences Announces Pricing of Upsized $125 Million Public Offering – … – Press Release

BERKELEY, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU, a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 19,230,769 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.50 per share. All of the common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Caribou. The gross proceeds to Caribou from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $125 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option. Caribou has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,884,615 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
The offering is expected to close on or about July 18, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BofA Securities, Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.
The securities are being offered by Caribou pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 9, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed public offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]; Leerink Partners, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, or by email at [email protected]; Evercore ISI, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New…