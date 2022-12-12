Carla Rudd: Younger girls now have likelihood of full-time cricket profession, says wicketkeeper

Carla Rudd kept wicket as Southern Vipers triumphed in the Charlotte Edwards Cup last summer

Record-breaking wicketkeeper Carla Rudd believes emerging female cricketers finally have the opportunity to build full-time careers in the game.

Rudd has given up top-level cricket at the age of 28 to focus on her new role as director of sport at The Leys School in Cambridge.

But the Southern Vipers stalwart, who amassed 75 dismissals – more than any other keeper in women’s professional cricket – says the game’s expansion now offers greater opportunity to younger players.

“It depends on your age,” Rudd told BBC Radio Solent.

“There might be a few more women like me who are still good enough to play, but have to make that difficult decision on whether they can balance their job with cricket.

“Some might be able to, but I think if you’re coming out of university now, in your early 20s, there’s that potential for a career in the game.

“They’re increasing the (number of) contracts, the Rachael Heyhoe…