Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic to win Wimbledon males’s title

Carlos Alcaraz won the Wimbledon men’s singles title for the first time by ending Novak Djokovic’s recent dominance with a stunning victory.

Spain’s Alcaraz, 20, fought back from a nervy start to win 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 against the defending champion.

Djokovic was going for a fifth straight win, an eighth men’s triumph and a 24th major – all record-equalling feats.

But the 36-year-old Serb was outlasted by top seed Alcaraz, who underlined his class by winning a second major title.

“It is a dream come true for me,” Alcaraz, who was playing in only his fourth grass-court tournament, said.

“Even if I lost, I would have been proud of myself. To be able to play in these stages of these occasions – as a boy of 20 years old – is really fast.

“I’m really proud of myself.”

Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year, celebrated by falling flat on his face after taking his first match point and kicking a ball into the crowd.

The majority of a packed Centre Court,…