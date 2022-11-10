Carly Morris: Human rights group expresses issues about American they are saying is trapped in Saudi Arabia





A human rights organization has spoken out about an American who they say remains trapped in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Freedom Initiative, Carly Morris “remains trapped in Saudi Arabia due to a travel ban and under constant threat of rearrest.”

“Saudi authorities should immediately lift the travel ban against her and permit her to return home to the US with her daughter,” Bethany Alhaidari, Saudi Case Manager at the Freedom Initiative, said in a press release Thursday.

The State Department said it is aware of reports that Morris has been released from detention in the country, spokesperson Ned Price said, but would not speak to whether she is permitted to leave the country.

According to the organization, Alhaidari and her daughter were “lured” to Saudi Arabia in 2019 by her ex-husband, who is a Saudi citizen.

“Though…