Casemiro: Manchester United near finishing deal for Actual Madrid midfielder, Carlo Ancelotti confirms





United is reportedly set to pay the Spanish giant $60 million up front with $10 million in add-ons for the midfielder’s services.

Neither Manchester United, Real Madrid nor Casemiro’s representatives were immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Ancelotti confirmed he had spoken with Casemiro, who’d expressed his intention to leave the club.

“He wants to take on a new challenge, the club understands,” Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga encounter against Celta Vigo.

“Casemiro, for everything he has done and for the person he is, we have to respect his wish. Negotiations are ongoing, there’s nothing official, he remains our player, but his wish is to leave.” The Brazil international has won three La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions Leagues since joining Real Madrid in 2013. The 30-year-old, whose current contract runs until June 2025, has made 222 appearances for Los Blancos with 24 goals to his name. The…