Cash logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% from 2022 to 2027: Growing pre… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The cash logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 20.26 billion from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, and others), service (cash-in-transit, cash management, and ATM service), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The financial institutions segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Financial institutions handle large volumes of cash transactions. Hence, they require secure and reliable transportation of cash. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the high demand for cash management services from banks and other financial institutions. Get the market share report that provides valuable insights and analysis on the current state of the market, request a sample report.

Cash logistics market insights –

: 15+, including AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., Allied Universal, AXIOM Armored, CMS Info Systems Ltd., GardaWorld Security Corp., Global Security Logistics Co., GSLS, Knightguard Protection Services Pty Ltd., Linfox Pty Ltd., Loomis AB, Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Radiant Cash Management Services, SecureCash, SIS Ltd., The Brinks Co., Titan Armored Inc., TRABLISA, Transguard Group LLC, Writer Business Services Pvt. Ltd., ZIEMANN SECURITY Holding GmbH, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: End-user (financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, and others), service (cash-in-transit, cash management, and ATM service), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

