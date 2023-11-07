Caster Semenya: Double Olympic champion ‘not ashamed of being totally different’

Semenya won Olympic 800m gold in 2012 and 2016 and is a three-time world champion over the same distance

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya says she is “not going to be ashamed” of being “different”, and will “fight for what is right” amid her ongoing dispute with athletics authorities.

Semenya, 32, was born with differences of sexual development (DSD) and cannot compete in female track events without taking testosterone-reducing drugs.

The South African wants to hold World Athletics to account for what she says is discrimination against athletes with hyperandrogenism and recently said she is turning her attention to “winning battles against the authorities” rather than collecting medals, with competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics no longer a goal.

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent, Semenya says: