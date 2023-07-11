Caster Semenya wins attraction at European Courtroom of Human Rights

Caster Semenya won Olympic 800m gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya was discriminated against by rules which forced her to lower her testosterone levels in order to continue competing, the European Court of Human Rights has found.

The 32-year-old South African was born with differences of sexual development (DSD) and is not allowed to compete in events between 400m and a mile without taking testosterone-reducing drugs.

On Thursday the ECHR ruled in favour of Semenya in a case involving testosterone levels in female athletes.

Semenya, a three-time 800m world champion and 800m and 1500m Commonwealth champion, has been in a long-running dispute with governing body World Athletics since regulations requiring her to have hormone treatment were introduced in 2018.

She has twice failed in legal battles to overturn the decision.

The case at the ECHR was against the government of Switzerland for not protecting Semenya’s rights and dates back to a Swiss…