Cat and canine meat: Hong Kong store raided, 70 years after commerce was banned

Authorities in Hong Kong have raided a shop suspected of selling dog and cat meat as food – more than 70 years after the trade was outlawed.

Officers seized “suspected samples of dog or cat flesh” at a shop in the Yau Ma Tei district during a “joint blitz operation” by the city’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department on Thursday evening.

The AFCD said it had carried out the raid after receiving reports that the meats were on sale in Yau Ma Tei – a densely populated commercial and residential district in the Kowloon area – and that it had arranged testing of the seized samples.

It said it was also investigating whether the shop was trading fresh meat without a license.

“Prosecution will be instituted should it be proven,” the AFCD said in a statement.

Eating…