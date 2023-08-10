Catalyst Handling Services Market worth $732 million by 2028 – Exclusive Report … – Press Release

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The report “Catalyst Handling Services Market by Service Type (Catalyst loading/Unloading, Catalyst Screening, Segregation, & Storage, Catalyst Transport & Handling, Spent Catalyst Holding), End-use Industry (Petroleum Refining) and Region – Global Forecast to 2028″, is projected to reach USD 732 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% from USD 588 million in 2023.

The catalyst handling services market is mainly driven by the stringent environmental regulations. Moreover, it is also driven by increasing focus on energy efficiency and cost optimization.

‘Spent catalyst handling segment is projected to grow at fastest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.’

Spent catalyst handling is a vital process in the refining and petrochemical industries, dealing with the safe and efficient management of used catalysts. These catalysts have reached the end of their useful life and require careful handling to ensure environmental compliance. The process includes collection, transportation, and proper disposal or regeneration. Effective spent catalyst handling not only adheres to regulatory standards but also contributes to sustainable practices, promoting responsible environmental stewardship within the refining and petrochemical sectors.

‘Chemicals & fertilizers end-use industry segment is projected to be the second fastest growing end-use industry type in the catalyst handling services market, in terms of value.’

The global chemicals and fertilizers production scenario has witnessed robust growth, with the chemical industry playing a pivotal role in driving various sectors of the economy. Strong statistics highlight the industry’s significance, as global chemical production reached over USD 5 trillion annually.

