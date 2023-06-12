Category Winners Announced and Vote Opens for Grand Prize in TechForce’s 2023 Te… – Press Release

Five professional transportation/mobility technicians recognized for outstanding contributions as role models in their shops and communities – one will win grand prize

TechForce Foundation® announces the Category Winners in the 2023 Techs Rock Awards and opens the Grand Prize Public Vote. TechForce created these prestigious awards to honor professional technicians who are full of passion and grit, exhibit true excellence in their work and inspire the next generation of techs. Meet the Category Winners and vote for the Grand Prize Winner at TechForce.org/Vote. Voting is open through 11:59 p.m. PT on Friday, June 16, 2023.

The five Category Winners were selected from hundreds of nominated technicians by expert celebrity judges including Bogi Lateiner, Bogi’s Garage; Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing; Emily Reeves, Flying Sparks Garage; Pete Meier, Dorman Products; and Camrie Caruso, Camrie Caruso Motorsports.

More than $18,500 in prizes will be awarded to this year’s honorees:

Each of the five Category Winners receives prizes valued over $1,900 from TechForce partners Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, Cengage Learning, CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, Snap-on Industrial and WD-40 Company.

In addition to their Category Winner prizes, the Grand Prize Winner, chosen by popular vote, will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to STX 2024 in Nashville, Tenn., valued at $3,000, courtesy of Advance Auto Parts; and additional prizes valued at $6,000 from AutoZone, CRC Industries, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, Snap-on Industrial and WD-40 Company.

Each Category Winner represents a distinct category. These winners are: