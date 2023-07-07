Cathay Financial Holdings Leads the Way in Climate Action – (CHYYY) – Press Release

7th Cathay Sustainable Finance and Climate Change Summit Strengthens Taiwan’s Role in the Global Transition

TAIPEI, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC) has consistently played a leading role in promoting climate action, setting a precedent for the industry in Taiwan and worldwide. As the inaugural global strategic partner of the World Climate Foundation (WCF) in 2023, Cathay FHC extended a special invitation to Jens Nielsen, the CEO of WCF, to participate in the 7th Cathay Sustainable Finance and Climate Change Summit, which took place on July 4th in Taipei. The primary focus of this event was to foster meaningful discussions on the latest international climate trends. Through collaborative efforts, the summit aimed to strengthen Taiwan’s reputation and influence in the ongoing transition towards achieving net-zero emissions and promoting sustainable finance.

Organized in collaboration between Cathay FHC and the Taiwan Stock Exchange, the summit achieved a remarkable milestone in registrations this year. The total count of registrations, encompassing both physical and online participants, reached an unprecedented 4,161, with representation from 1,873 corporate organizations. Notably, among the participants, listed companies constituted around 75% of Taiwan’s stock market value and accounted for carbon emissions exceeding 50% of the Taiwan’s total carbon output.

The summit commenced with an opening speech by Chairman Hong-Tu Tsai of Cathay FHC and a keynote address by Chairman Tien-Mu Huang of the Financial Supervisory Commission. A significant highlight of the event was the exclusive presence of Jens Nielsen, CEO of WCF, who delivered the first-ever speech in Asia, providing valuable insights into the dynamics of international climate summits.

During his opening speech, Chairman Hong-Tu Tsai of Cathay FHC emphasized the increasing environmental challenges faced by businesses in light of recent global trends. He stressed the…