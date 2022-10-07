Cathay Pacific is dealing with ‘unprecedented staffing’ shortages, warns high union in Hong Kong



Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific is facing “unprecedented” staff shortages and may not be ready to handle a surge in demand, as the city winds up its strict Covid policy and reopens for international travel.

A top local union warned Thursday of “a record number of resignations from the company’s most experienced pilots,” claiming that Cathay “has lost over 40% of its captains and first officers.”

In a statement, the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association (HKAOA) said that the carrier was “unprepared to regain its industry leadership position, threatening the status of Hong Kong as a global aviation hub.”

The group cited a breakdown in negotiations on pay, among other working conditions.

