Cats going again to the wild after snip by NGO : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): Alley Cat Allies, the international animal charity that founded Global Cat Day, marked on 16 October, spent the day in Grand Cayman providing spay and neuter surgery for up to 100 cats and distributing hundreds of pounds of cat food to help local caregivers in a counter-campaign to the government’s control programme. But officials with the non-profit organisation told CNS that after the cats get the snip, they will be returned to “where they were found”. However, this might be breaching the law.

The NPO was invited to Cayman to work with the Humane Society, which asked owners to bring in their cats to be sterilised free of charge. But the vets are also working on cats that have been found and trapped. Alley Cat Allies confirmed that after the surgery, these cats would be taken back to where they were found, including in yards and gardens. However, some will also be returned to the bush.

The Department of Environment…