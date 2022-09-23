Cayman batons down forward of impending hurricane

NHC graphic of TD9 at 4pm local time Friday 23 September

(CNS) At 4pm, Friday, TD9 was some 430 miles ESE of Jamaica and had still not yet developed into a storm but a hurricane watch was issued for the Cayman Islands as the system was on track for a direct hit on Grand Cayman as a category one hurricane. Forecasts call for “significant intensification” on Sunday and Monday. Moving at 15mph with winds of 35mph with higher gusts according to the National Hurricane Centre TD9 is expected to become a storm later Friday evening.

With Cayman already under a Hurricane Alert most government offices closed by 3pm on Friday allowing workers time to begin making preparations and all government offices and many businesses were already announcing plans to close Monday.

The water authority reconnected customers with outstanding bills and said it will maintain supply as long as possible but depending on the weather it may need to temporarily interrupt water service to…