Cayman chairs CFATF because it awaits de-listing

Attorney General Sam Bulgin (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is preparing to host the 55th Plenary and Working Group Meetings of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) this weekend, during which Attorney General Sam Bulgin will assume the chair on behalf of Cayman, taking over from Bermuda. Over 200 overseas delegates will be attending the five-day event alongside 130 local people representing a cross-section of relevant authorities. Cayman currently remains on the FATF grey list over one issue, which the jurisdiction has until February next year to deal with.

The meeting will include the fourth round of mutual evaluation reports and follow-ups for jurisdictions that have been assessed as a means of monitoring progress. It will be the first in-person CFATF plenary since November 2019, as lockdown and travel restrictions measures were imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting coincides with the 30th anniversary of the CFATF…