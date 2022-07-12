Cayman freezes US$8.7 billion in Russian property

(CNS): Over US$8.4 billion and €297.8 million in assets have been frozen in the Cayman Islands since Russia sanctions were imposed at the beginning of March. The Financial Reporting Authority has received 801 Compliance Reporting Forms (CRFs) related to the sanctions and 144 suspicious activity reports. This represents over US$1 billion more than initially reported in April by the cross-government task force established to coordinate the application of sanctions against Russia.

“Financial services providers continue to identify and report funds or economic resources owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by designated persons, and are freezing those assets or economic resources,” said FRA Director R.J. Berry.

The General Registry, which registers local and overseas companies, and the Lands and Survey Department, which registers land transfers within the Cayman Islands, continue to check their databases against the latest lists of sanctioned individuals and…