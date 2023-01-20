Cazoo and LV= finish English cricket sponsorship offers for The Hundred and Assessments

Cazoo sponsored the first two years of The Hundred

Car retailer Cazoo and insurance firm LV= have both opted against renewing sponsorship deals with English cricket.

Cazoo was the title sponsor of the first two years of The Hundred in a deal that expired last season.

LV=’s three years sponsoring men’s and women’s Test cricket and the County Championship will end after the coming summer, the company has confirmed.

Royal London, backers of domestic and international 50-over cricket, ended its sponsorship deal in December.

It leaves the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) looking for three main sponsors at what is set to be a challenging time for the sport.

Disciplinary hearings relating to allegations of racism at Yorkshire are due in March, while the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket is preparing to publish its findings after two years of gathering evidence.

An ECB spokesperson said: “We thank Cazoo for their great support over the first two years of The Hundred. We are really…