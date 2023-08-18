CBC seizes three handguns imported through courier : Cayman Information Service

(CNS): Two local men have been arrested and are currently in custody in connection with the importation of three 9mm unlicensed handguns, over 100 rounds of ammunition and an undisclosed quantity of ganja and cannabis products. The contraband was seized on Tuesday after it was imported via courier, though it is not clear if it was disguised in any way.

CBC Director Charles Clifford described it as a “significant interception” by diligent CBC officers. “They are our frontline heroes,” he said. “We are concerned at the amount of drugs, in various forms, and other contraband that we continue to seize at our various control points. The recent seizure of these three firearms and ammunition, along with the associated arrests, validates our intelligence-led risk management methodology.”

Senior Deputy Director Bruce Smith, who heads up intelligence, investigations and the Sister Islands portfolio, said there would be a robust investigation to support criminal…