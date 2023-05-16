CDB Aviation Delivers China’s First A330 P2F on Lease to Sichuan Airlines – Press Release

Re-delivery Marks Completion of First-ever Airbus A330-300 Passenger to Freighter Conversion in China

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”), announced today the re-delivery of China’s first-ever converted Airbus A330-300 Passenger to Freighter (“A330 P2F”) aircraft on lease to its customer, Sichuan Airlines.

Members of the Sichuan Airlines and CDB Aviation teams celebrated the re-delivery of China’s first A330 P2F in Chengdu, China. (Photo: Business Wire)

The A330 was converted by Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (“EFW”) with Shanghai Technologies Aerospace Company Limited (“STARCO”) at its facilities in Shanghai Pudong, concluding EFW’s first-ever A330 P2F conversion to have taken place in China.

“This re-delivery marks a significant milestone for Sichuan Airlines and China as we see the outcome of intense work and collaboration resulting in the arrival of the country’s very first A330 P2F,” asserted Jie Chen, CDB Aviation’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful to the Sichuan Airlines team for trusting CDB Aviation to be a partner in supporting their innovative fleet strategy and for becoming our first A330 P2F customer in China. This aircraft will be a superb addition to their fleet as the airline continues to serve the country’s rapidly expanding air cargo market.”

The freighter, equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines, was delivered to Sichuan Airlines on May 15, 2023, becoming the inaugural A330 P2F in the carrier’s fleet. In addition to the A330 P2F, CDB Aviation has two A320 aircraft on lease to the airline.

“We are very happy to build on our relationship with CDB Aviation and thank CEO Jie Chen and his team for their work and cooperation in bringing this aircraft to market,” said Zuyi Shi, Sichuan Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer. “The…