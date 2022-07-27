CDC ditches COVID guidelines for all cruise ships

Cruise ship visits Grand Cayman (file photo)

(CNS): The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lifted its COVID-19 voluntary restriction programme for cruise ships, ending all official controls in relation to the virus. The CDC will continue to publish guidance to help ships provide a safe and healthy environment for passengers and crew, but requirements for masks, testing and vaccinations have all been formally dropped.

Cruise lines will still need to report confirmed cases but the CDC will no longer publish the colour-coded chart detailing the spread on ships on its website.

However, the CDC noted that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships so operators should still carefully consider CDC recommendations when developing their own health and safety protocols.

“CDC has worked closely with the cruise industry, state, territorial, and local health authorities, and federal and seaport…