‘Cease-clock’ to be trialled in males’s limited-overs internationals

England play three ODIs and five Twenty20s against West Indies in December

A “stop-clock” will be trialled in men’s limited-overs internationals in order to regulate the time taken between overs.

The trial, running from December to April, will require a fielding team to be ready to commence a new over within 60 seconds of the previous one ending.

Failing to meet the time limit on three occasions in the same innings will result in a five-run penalty.

England tour the Caribbean for a white-ball series in December.

The three one-day internationals and five Twenty20s against West Indies will be played under the trial conditions.

A board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) also confirmed the terms of the suspension of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

SLC was sanctioned on 10 November for government interference, described by the ICC as a “serious breach of obligations”.

Sri Lanka teams can continue to compete internationally, but funding to the country’s board will be controlled by the…