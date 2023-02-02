Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc Makes History with MHRA GMP Registration for High-TH… – Press Release

Worcester, England, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Worcester, England, England –

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc, a UK pharmaceutical company, gained MHRA registration for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) manufacture of their high-THC cannabis Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). It is a worldwide industry leader with multi-billion dollar acquisition potential.

The UK-based pharmaceutical company, Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc recently announced that its facility in the Midlands has now received official registration from the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) for the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) production of its breakthrough cannabis Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

According to a spokesperson of the company, this is the first registration of a UK pharmaceutical facility for high Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cannabis API since the legalisation of medical cannabis in the year 2018 in the UK.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc made history in 2022 as the first licenced medicinal cannabinoid company to be allowed to list on the London Stock Exchange AIM Market since GW Pharmaceuticals in 2001.

This latest news makes Celadon one of the few global players that have the official green light to manufacture an EU-GMP grade high-THC cannabinoid API for use in pharmaceutical drug development. Celadon is quickly becoming the key global player in the industry and is no doubt on the radar of its main competitor GW Pharmaceuticals, a company which has recently been acquired by Jazz Pharmaceuticals for USD $7.2 billion. Many are wondering if it is possible that another USD $Multi-Billion acquisition is in perspective

Celadon’s Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) is created using a unique proprietary combination of genetics, extraction techniques, and indoor hydroponic cultivation methods. The company claims to have achieved pharmaceutical-grade consistency, quality, and reproducibility, having demonstrated this through seven successful…