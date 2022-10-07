Celebrities pose for hours for these portraits by Robert Wilson

Written by Jacqui Palumbo

A celebrity’s image can be quickly shaped by a single photograph, TikTok video or news headline, but in Robert Wilson’s staged video portraits shot over the past two decades, he invites viewers to slow down — way down -— with hours-long poses held by celebrities including Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt and Isabella Rossellini.

Now on view at The Art Gallery of South Australia, the exhibition, “Moving Portraits,” features A-Listers in meticulously staged scenes drawn from art history, film and culture — mixed in with portraits of non-famous people and animals — with each video only containing subtle hints of movement over long periods of time.

This portrait of Lady Gaga premiered at the Louvre Museum in Paris in 2013. Credit: RW Work, Ltd.

In one portrait, which required a seven-hour pose, Lady Gaga channeled the regal Mademoiselle Caroline Rivière, originally painted by the 19th century French artist Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres. During the course of the…