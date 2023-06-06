Celestica Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares b… – Press Release

TORONTO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celestica Inc. (“Celestica”) ((NYSE, TSX:CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, announced the pricing of the previously announced offering by Onex Corporation (“Onex”), its controlling shareholder, of 12,000,000 of Celestica’s subordinate voting shares (“SVS”) at a price to the public of US$12.40 per SVS. Celestica is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as the underwriter for the offering. The offering is expected to close on June 8, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The offering is being made in the United States only by means of a prospectus supplement to a base prospectus forming a part of an effective registration statement on Form F-3ASR (File No. 333-241513) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors in the United States should read the base prospectus, registration statement, the prospectus supplement related to this offering and the documents incorporated by reference therein. You may obtain these documents for free on EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the base prospectus and, when available, the prospectus supplement relating to this offering may also be obtained from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at [email protected]

This offering is being made in Canada only by means of a prospectus supplement, together with a short form base shelf prospectus for the province of Québec and an amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus for all other provinces and territories of Canada. Prospective investors in Canada should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the amended and restated base shelf prospectus of the…