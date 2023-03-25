Cellulosic ethanol market size to increase by USD 3,052.1 million between 2022 a… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The cellulosic ethanol market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 45.87% and register an incremental growth of USD 3,052.1 million during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 33% of market growth during the forecast period. The regional market’s growth is driven by the US government’s support to the manufacturers of cellulosic ethanol through special loans, funds, and grants. This support has led to extensive research into the latest technologies and treatments to improve the quality of cellulosic ethanol. This will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Company Profiles

The cellulosic ethanol market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including BlueFire Renewables Inc., GranBio Investimentos S.A., Green Plains Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Iogen Corp., Novozymes AS, Orsted AS, POET LLC, Praj Industries Ltd., Clariant International Ltd., Borregaard AS, COFCO Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Eni Spa, Fiberight LLC, Shandong Longlive Bio-technology Co. Ltd., VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, Vertex Bioenergy SL, and Raizen Energia SA.

The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below: