Celtic 3-1 Inverness CT: Ange Postecoglou’s aspect win Scottish Cup to say treble

Celtic proved too strong for second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle as they claimed the Scottish Cup and a fifth domestic treble in seven seasons.

Inverness were looking to cause one of the tournament’s biggest final shocks, and defended stoutly until the prolific Kyogo Furuhashi turned in his 34th goal of the season with virtually his first touch as half-time approached.

The deluge of goals that might have been expected never followed, but substitute Liel Abada finished a slick move to put Celtic firmly in control and start the treble party for the Premiership champions.

However, out of nothing, Daniel MacKay stooped to head in Wallace Duffy’s wonderful cross with six minutes left to suddenly give the final life and the small corner of Inverness fans some hope again.

But as they have all season, Celtic persisted and Abada’s dinked cross was eventually turned home in stoppage time by Jota to seal a 40th Scottish Cup and yet another domestic clean sweep.

Manager Ange Postecoglou has…