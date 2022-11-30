Census knowledge reveals England and Wales are not majority Christian



London

CNN

—



England and Wales are no longer majority Christian, and are slightly less White than a decade ago, newly released 2021 census data show.

The two British nations have fallen from 59% self-described Christian in 2011 to 46% in 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced Tuesday.

The number of respondents saying they had no religion was the biggest gainer, rising from 25% a decade ago to 37% now.

There was also a rise in the number of Muslims, from 5% in 2011 to 6.5% in 2021.

The percentage of respondents saying they were Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Sikh, or other stayed roughly stable over the decade, ONS data show.

England is legally a Christian country with an established church, the Church of England, with the monarch as its titular head.

The religion question on the 2021 census was voluntary. ONS said 94%…