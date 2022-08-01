Census reveals excessive stage of incapacity in native ladies

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders at the census press briefing

(CNS): One of the most concerning statistics revealed by the census is the number of Caymanian women suffering debilitating health consequences of non-communicable diseases, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders said at the press briefing to mark the publication of the Cayman Islands’ 2021 Census of Population and Housing Report.

He noted a “remarkable” difference in the health outcomes for local women when it came to disabilities and diabetes, as he raised the possibility that the cause of the higher rates might be cultural issues or diets. He said this was one of the trends that jumped out to him as a priority issue.

“The one number that really threw me a curve ball was the health number in terms of diabetes, arthritis and everything else,” he said in answer to a CNS question at last week’s press briefing. “When you do look at the breakdown between Caymanian and non-Caymanian, it was quite significant…