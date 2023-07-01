Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine Presents the 6th Annual Cutest Toddler Contes… – Press Release

Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine, a leading lifestyle publication serving Central Florida, today announced the launch of the 6th Annual Cutest Toddler Contest. The contest, sponsored by AdventHealth for Children, invites families across Central Florida to submit their child’s photo for a chance to win the coveted title of “Cutest Toddler.”

“We’re thrilled to host our 6th Annual Cutest Toddler Contest,” said Editor Alexis George. “This contest brings joy and excitement to our community and showcases the love and beauty of childhood. We thank AdventHealth for Children for supporting this event and our local families.”

AdventHealth for Children, the proud sponsor of this annual event, echoes this sentiment. They are dedicated to celebrating the joy of childhood and supporting local families in their parenting journey.

Starting July 1, families can submit their toddler’s best photo via the Central Florida Lifestyle website. The voting period takes place August 1-8, and families and community members can show support for their favorite photos. The winning toddler will receive a $500 prize and a photoshoot tailor-made for a little superstar.

Do not miss this exciting opportunity to display your child’s charm and celebrate the joy of childhood with the Central Florida community. To enter your child into the contest or for more information about AdventHealth for Children, please visit centralfloridalifestyle.com.

About Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine



Central Florida Lifestyle is a premier lifestyle publication in Central Florida, committed to bringing local stories, events, and information to…