CENTRESTAGE showcases talent of local designers – Press Release

Sustainable fashion collections attract celebrities and fashionistas

HONG KONG, Sept 11, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Asia’s leading fashion event CENTRESTAGE draws to a close today. One of the highlight events, the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show, was held on Friday (9 September), the first day of CENTRESTAGE, adopting “sustainable fashion” as its central theme. Six local designer brands that have all participated in International Fashion Week events, including ANGUS TSUI (by Angus Tsui), 112mountainyam (by Mountain Yam), Blind by JW (by Jessica Lau and Walter Ma), Bettie Haute Couture (by Bettie Jiang), SUN=SEN (by Sun Lam), and V Vissi (by Vickie Au), collaborated with local enterprise Novetex to create environment-friendly spring/summer 2023 collections using upcycled fabrics made by The Billie System, a textile recycling system.

Grace Chan (wearing Bettie Haute Couture and matching mask)

The gala drew an impressive attendance of celebrities and fashionistas including Stephanie Au, Grace Chan, Dickson Yu, Pony Pong, Oscar Lee, Danny Summer, Alfred Hui, Shirley Chan, Kenny Kwan, Naomi Kwong, Derek Wong, Joyce Cheng, Jay Fung and more.

In addition to the main runway show, FASHIONALLY Collection #19 featured a number of local brands, including ARTO., CAR|2IE, FromClothingof, KEVIN HO, Lapeewee, REDEMPTIVE and WHY.

Fair details

Date: 9 to 11 September 2021 (Friday to Sunday)

Venue: Hall 1A-D, HKCEC

Date: 9-10 Sept (Fri-Sat) 10am-7pm; 11 Sept (Sun) 10am-6pm

Free admission for trade and public visitors

Websites

– CENTRESTAGE: https://www.centrestage.com.hk

– Fashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com.hk/en

– FASHIONALLY.com : https://www.fashionally.com/en/

– CENTRESTAGE in Town: https://centrestage.hktdc.com/home/highlights/centrestage-in-town/

– Photo download: https://bit.ly/3TZ9XxS

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in…