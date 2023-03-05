CGTN: Building strong synergy, China advances new modernization drive with confi… – Press Release

BEIJING, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With a spring in his step after an uptick in tourists to his region, Wu Guoping, a deputy to the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) from Jiangsu Province, attended the opening meeting of the annual session of China’s top legislature in Beijing on Sunday.

According to Wu, the number of visitors at Wuxi City’s Nianhua Bay in Jiangsu exceeded 210,000 in the first two months of this year, the highest for the same period since 2019.

Similar rebounds are happening everywhere in China as the country begins the first year of its march toward modernization, echoing Xi Jinping’s remarks that “the start is crucial to the overall situation and decisive to the future.”

Xi attended the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC on Sunday morning in Beijing. A government work report submitted to the session for deliberation reviewed the country’s progress in 2022 and revealed China’s main targets for development in 2023.

Building consensus with democracy

The work report noted that the people have expressed views and suggestions which deserve full attention and urged efforts to live up to the people’s trust.

During the Two Sessions, nearly 3,000 national legislators and around 2,000 political advisors bring with them people’s expectations for a better life as well as issues of public concern, so that the will of the 1.4 billion Chinese people is incorporated into the top-level design of national development.

This is a vivid practice of the whole-process people’s democracy in China, which has been underscored as an essential requirement of Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping.

In the past decade, Xi has participated in deliberation with lawmakers or political advisors 53 times at the annual Two Sessions, having listened to opinions and suggestions of over 400 NPC deputies and CPPCC members.

Consolidating confidence

The government work report stressed that “the past five years for China have been truly momentous and remarkable,” saying the…