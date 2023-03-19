CGTN: China’s vision of community with shared future for mankind builds global c… – Press Release

BEIJING, March 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Since it began operating in December 2021, the China-Laos Railway, a flagship Belt and Road cooperation project, has brought great benefits to the people of Laos and opened up a new path for the nation’s development and prosperity.

“Laos and China joined hands to build the railway, develop and deepen our friendship, and also developed our economy in Laos, especially cargo transportation,” said Pansay Yiayengva, a conductor at the railway station in the Lao capital Vientiane.

Bearing in mind that “no person or country can thrive in isolation,” China champions an open economy and promotes balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth to enable the world to share development opportunities.

Pledging efforts to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China’s development benefits the world and China cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world, when addressing the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress on March 13.

Win-win cooperation

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by Xi in 2013 has become one of the most popular international platforms for global cooperation.

Within the BRI’s framework, Indonesia’s intercity Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, the first of its kind in the ASEAN region, has started trial operations.

Also, Cambodia’s first-ever Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, Croatia’s Peljesac Bridge and Pakistan’s Karot Hydropower project are in operation.

“I hope there will be more opportunities to cooperate with China,” said former Croatian President Ivo Josipovic.

Besides, China has established various platforms to reach overseas companies, such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE), the China International Consumer Products Expo and the China International Fair for Trade in Services.

Data from the Ministry of Commerce shows that at last November’s CIIE, tentative deals worth $73.52 billion were reached…