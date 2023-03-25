CGTN: How China keeps its promise to build a community of common health for mank… – Press Release

BEIJING, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recognizing China for its support during the pandemic, the Senate of the Dominican Republic recently presented China with an award. The Senate’s Vice President Santiago Zorrilla said at the award ceremony that the Dominican Republic will always remember China’s timely assistance in its darkest hour, and the bilateral cooperation against COVID-19 is regarded as an example of interpreting the notion of building a community of common health for mankind.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has been carrying out global cooperation to tackle the challenge by providing medical supplies and vaccines to other countries and regions, and sharing experience in virus prevention and treating patients.

In March 2020, Chinese President Xi Jinping first proposed the concept of building a community of common health for mankind. In the global fight against COVID-19, Xi has on various occasions stressed the importance of global health cooperation and called for fulfilling the proposal.

China has put the proposal of building a community of health for mankind into practice by establishing a series of major initiatives and measures.

Information quickly shared, hundreds of events held

China has held more than 300 technological exchange events about COVID-19 with other countries, regions and international organizations. In addition, China has sent 37 medical expert teams to 34 nations, sharing China’s experience with the rest of the world, according to its National Health Commission (NHC).

In the early stages of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Chinese government released information in a timely, open, transparent and responsible manner, actively responded to concerns of all sides, and enhanced cooperation with the international community, according to a timeline document recording China’s response to the epidemic from late December 2019 to March 2020.

The country’s regular communication over the outbreak of COVID-19 with the World Health…