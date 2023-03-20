CGTN: President Xi’s Russia visit to promote world peace, boost global developme… – Press Release

BEIJING, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The world is experiencing profound changes unseen in a century, with increased geopolitical turbulence, aggravated confrontation between unilateralism and multi-polarity, an unprecedented pandemic and the rumbling Russia–Ukraine crisis.

Amid this global background, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow from March 20-22, to discuss the China–Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, exchange views on major international and regional affairs and push ahead with the practical cooperation between the two countries, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China just concluded the annual sessions of its national legislature and top advisory body, at which the Chinese government revealed its 2023 GDP goal: around 5 percent, which many say is conservative given the rapid recovery of China’s economic activities. And the country recently also brokered a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran, successfully advancing the resumption of their diplomatic relations.

As China is restarting its economy – a significant driving force for the struggling global economy, and is playing a more active role in the global political field, the international community is expecting a lot for the upcoming meeting between the Chinese and Russian presidents.

A trip to promote world peace

The upcoming state visit to Russia marks Xi’s first foreign trip after assuming his third term as Chinese president earlier this month, and also his first visit to Russia since the Russia–Ukraine conflict began in February 2022.

Noting that the visit will further deepen mutual trust and understanding between the two countries, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press briefing that it will also be a trip to foster peace.

Observing that the relationship between China and Russia is based on the principles of non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of…