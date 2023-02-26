Chacruna Announces a New Conference in April: Queering Psychedelics II – Press Release

Queering Psychedelics II, a two-day conference from Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines, will take place on April 22 and 23 at San Francisco’s Brava Theater Center (2781 24th St.). The conference, a part of Chacruna’s Women, Gender Diversity, and Sexual Minorities speaker series, highlights the voices of queer visionaries within the psychedelic community, and examines the history and future of psychedelics from queer and non-binary perspectives from over 40 speakers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The collection is already being hailed for creating an inclusive space in psychedelic medicine and culture. “Queering Psychedelics performs an absolutely vital task in analyzing the perils and promise of psychedelic medicine and experiences for LGBTQIA+ people and communities,” Hannah McLane MD, MA, MPH, Founder, SoundMind Institute wrote. “The in-depth, multifaceted approach brought by its many talented contributors serves to expand the horizon of what is possible in this rapidly evolving field. There is wisdom for everyone to learn in this approach towards liberation.”

The conference also celebrates and continues conversations from the edited collection Queering Psychedelics: From Oppression to Liberation in Psychedelic Medicine, edited by Alex Belser, Ph.D., Clancy Cavnar, Psy.D., and Bia Labate, Ph.D. The collection, published in December 2022 by Synergetic Press, illuminates the central role queer folks have shaped the psychedelic movement, and the harm caused by its heteronormative applications. It also integrates Indigenous outlooks on psychedelics, gender roles, and identity and seeks to ally them with the struggles of other marginalized groups. The authors include queer academic researchers, LGBTQIA+ clinicians, Indigenous two-spirit activists, transgender autodidacts, and queer neo-shamans. They will make up the roster of conference presenters, alongside many other BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ speakers.

Many of the contributors,…