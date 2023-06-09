Chairmen appointed to NRA and OfReg boards

Mark Parchment

Sammy Jackson

(CNS): Mark Parchment, a local financial and development consultant, has been appointed as the National Roads Authority chairperson, and attorney Samuel Jackson is the new chairperson of the OfReg board. The NRA seat has been vacant since Gilbert McLean was appointed but declined to take up the job in February. Rudy Ebanks, the former OfReg chair, served less than two years, and it is not clear why he quit.

Parchment’s appointment by Cabinet comes at a time when the NRA is engaged in numerous projects in an effort to curb the growing congestion. The political appointment was gazetted on Friday, 2 June, and Parchment is due to serve until 30 May 2026. He takes over from Stanley Panton, who was acting chair for the last few months.

All NRA directors, including the chairperson, receive $150 for each meeting they attend, one the smaller stipends for directors on government boards. The NRA board usually meets at 10am every other Wednesday, or…