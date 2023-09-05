Chamari Athapaththu: Sri Lanka captain requires extra help for ladies’s cricket

Chamari Athapaththu was player of the match for her 55 in Sri Lanka’s victory in the second T20 v England

Venue: Incora County Ground Date: 6 September Time: 18:00 BST Live coverage: Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and live text on BBC Sport website

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has called for more exposure for women’s cricket in the country.

The shock result showed Sri Lanka’s potential but Athapaththu says investment and franchise opportunities will help their development.

“It all depends on our performance,” said Athapaththu.

“If we perform well, sponsors will come to help us.

“I think we need some more exposure and media support because sometimes our games are not televised, and some tours are not televised.”

Athapaththu is Sri Lanka’s most experienced player with 118 T20s and 95 one-day internationals to her name, and is their only female player to have played franchise cricket.

She had stints in the England and Wales Cricket…