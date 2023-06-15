Chamber president warns of job losses to outsourcing

Chamber of Commerce President Nelson Dilbert

(CNS): Local businesses are increasingly outsourcing support work overseas due to regulations, bureaucracy and the high cost of living in the Cayman Islands, Chamber of Commerce President Nelson Dilbert said Wednesday at the Chamber’s Annual Parliamentary Luncheon. Dilbert outlined some of the stresses businesses face and said that some are seeking ways to navigate the current environment.

“This is forcing businesses to take alternative measures, including outsourcing jobs,” Dilbert said in his address to the business community at the Kimpton Hotel. He revealed that during recent Chamber Council meetings, members had shared “worrying trends” about work being shipped overseas to cheaper jurisdictions.

He also complained about the bureaucracy. Asking how many times a business should have to produce the same documentation when it was doing business with the government, he said there had to be an easier way.

