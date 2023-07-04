Champagne Market size to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026|Growing dema… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Champagne Market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.06 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. Around 80% of the champagne consumed worldwide is produced in France using traditional methods and ingredients. The significant production of grapes, particularly in France, makes Europe the largest regional market. Moreover, people prefer drinks with reduced alcohol content as they work to adopt a healthy lifestyle and many manufacturers have created natural flavors like fruity, sweet, and nutty to satisfy this need. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. For comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) – View Sample report

Champagne market – Vendor Landscape

The champagne market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances and the price of the products –The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Champagne Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Growing demand from millennials drives the growth of the champagne market during the forecast period. Individuals in the age group of 24-40 years are generally known as Millennials. They constitute a major segment of the global population. Millennials increasingly become aware of the authenticity of different types of alcoholic beverages, including champagne. Such interest in alcoholic beverages is mainly driven by the expanding multicultural group of consumers and the growing…