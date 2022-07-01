Champions League: BBC to indicate highlights from 2024-25 season

Real Madrid won a 14th Champions League title in 2022 by beating Liverpool in the final

The men’s Champions League is to be broadcast on BBC TV for the first time from the 2024-25 season.

Highlights will be shown from 22:00 on the Wednesday of match weeks on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with clips for online and social media also available.

The three-year deal includes the final, with those highlights to be confirmed.

It complements the existing BBC Radio 5 live commentary rights for European football’s premier club competition.

From the 2024-25 season, viewers will be able to watch highlights of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup on the BBC.

The deal was secured as part of Uefa’s latest rights auction. The Wednesday highlights include action from all the Champions League games that week, bringing viewers all the goals and unmissable moments.

BBC Director of Sport Barbara Slater said: “We are simply thrilled to have won these rights.

“Our reach and…